President Buhari Appoints Shonubi As New CBN Dep Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Folashodun Shonubi is currently the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) – the financial payments, facilitation and settlement platform.

NIBSS is one of the platforms used by the Federal Government in electronic payments in the Nigerian financial industry.

Before assuming the headship of NIBBS in 2012, Shonubi had garnered decades of executive-level experience in financial service operations, notably as Executive Director at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Renaissance Securities Nigeria Limited and Ecobank Nigeria Plc.