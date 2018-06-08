You’re An Inspiration To Youths, Buhari Tells Aduwo At 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Akintunde Aduwo (rtd), on his 80th birthday.

The President sent his warm greetings to the former Governor of the old Western State on Friday in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

In a letter to Chief Aduwo, who is the Oloye Obateru of Aye and Oloye Taarelase of Ile-Ife, President Buhari asked him to see himself as a signpost and inspiration to the Nigerians youths.

He also thanked the elder statesman for his contribution to nation building during a military career that saw him holding many key positions in the country.

The President said: “On behalf of my family, the Federal Executive Council and good people of Nigeria, I write to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 80th birthday.

“Our nation is immensely grateful to the Almighty God for giving you the opportunity to see this special day, particularly in reminiscence of your contributions and sacrifices for the country’s development.

“As a nation, we are thankful as we reflect on the many appointments you have held over the years, at home and abroad, with a remarkable dedication to duty which still serves as a signpost and inspiration for our youths.

“On this auspicious occasion of your turning into an octogenarian, be assured that the nation still counts on your wise counsel, patriotism and devotion to the service of humanity to move forward.”

President Buhari prayed that Almighty God grants the former naval chief longer life and strength.