Buhari Signs Bill To Stop VPs Who Complete Presidents’ Tenure From Re-contesting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed into law, a bill that stops a Vice President who completes the tenure of a President from re-contesting for the office of the President more than once.

Also, a deputy governor who succeeds a governor can no longer contest for that office more than once after the initial tenure.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this to journalists at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

Enang explained that with new law (Act 16), persons who have taken the oath of President or governor once can only contest one more time afterwards.

Furthermore, as part of the amendments made to the Constitution, the President granted financial autonomy to state judiciaries and Houses of Assembly.

Another of the four bills that were passed provides the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), sufficient time to conduct bye-elections, increasing the time from seven to 21 days, which widens the scope of the electoral body to handle election matters upon a vacancy.

Meanwhile, the fourth Act reduces the date and time of determining pre-election matters to ensure that the matters do not extend into the time for elections neither will they pend thereafter.

These four bills in addition to the recently passed “Not Too Young To Run Bill”, brings the total number of bills assented to by the president, to five.