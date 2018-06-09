I Told Lai Mohammed Not To Reply Obasanjo, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained that he was reluctant to reply former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s allegations against his administration.

The President said he told the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed not to reply former President Obasanjo but the Minister insisted and replied.

He, however, noted that the Minister, who “disobeyed’’ him not to reply the allegations, did a good job.

“But when Lai Mohammed came I said he shouldn’t, he insisted, he disobeyed me. He said he was going to remind Nigerians where we find ourselves when we came in as a government, where we are now and what we have done with the resources available to us.

“And I understand he did a good job because a number of people rang me and said Lai Mohammed has done a good job,” Buhari said.

Speaking to members of the Buhari Support Organisation, who visited him at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja on Friday night, Buhari added that his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, was also eager to reply the former President upon seeing the allegations but he stopped him.

The President said he first considered the age difference between Adesina and former President Obasanjo and that the second reason he deemed it right not to reply the letter was that he and the former president were from the same military background.

“My press secretary was agitated he wanted to reply the letter, but I stopped him for two reasons.

“First because he is much younger than Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, secondly, he is from the same consistency as Obasanjo so I wouldn’t know how it will affect him if I allow him to go wild or go public.”

Buhari also observed that the reply by Lai Mohammed showed Nigerians the realities on the ground when the present administration assumed office in 2015 and its ongoing efforts to revive the inherited damaged economy.

Former President Obasanjo had earlier raised the alarm that the President Buhari-led administration has plans to frame him up, victimise and silence him.