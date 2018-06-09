Kaduna Attack: Residents, Police Give Conflicting Figures Of Victims

Some resident have gone missing following a fresh attack which occurred along the Birnin-Gwari road in Kaduna State on Friday.

While the number of victims has remained unclear, eye-witnesses in the community say one person was killed while 25 others were abducted.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Muhktar Aliyu, however, told Channels Television that only two people were kidnapped, including the driver of a commercial vehicle and another woman passenger.

Aliyu said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, when the armed bandits intercepted two commercial vehicles travelling from Kaduna to Niger state.

According to him, the armed men had attempted to abduct the passengers before the intervention of mobile policemen posted to the area.

He added that one of the passengers died during a shootout between the police and the armed bandits, who later escaped with two of the passengers into the forest.

Aliyu, however, stated that the police has since launched a manhunt of the bandits with a view to rescuing the abductees.