No Russia G7 Return Without Ukraine ‘Progress’ – Merkel

Channels Television  
Updated June 9, 2018
File photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel by MANDEL NGAN / AFP

 

The European members of the G7 are agreed that Russia cannot be readmitted into the club until there is an improvement in the crisis in Ukraine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday.

“We are in agreement that a return of Russia to the G7 cannot happen unless substantial progress is made in terms of the problems with Ukraine,” Merkel told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing G7 summit in Canada.

Merkel spoke following a meeting with the leaders of Italy, Britain and France which came in the aftermath of US President Donald Trump’s call to readmit Russia.

The decision to kick Russia out of what had been the G8 was in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, which was widely denounced as a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.



More on World News

Italy, Malta In Diplomatic Spat Over Migrant Arrivals

US Stocks Edge Up As Tense G7 Meeting Opens

Belgium, Netherlands To Jointly Buy 16 Warships 

Queen Elizabeth Underwent Eye Surgery For Cataract – Palace

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV