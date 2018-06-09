Spain Fail To Impress In Narrow Tunisia Victory

Updated June 9, 2018
Tunisia’s midfielder Anice Badri (R) vies with Spain’s forward David Silva during the friendly match between Spain and Tunisia at Krasnodar’s stadium on June 9, 2018. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

 

Spain laboured to a narrow 1-0 victory over Tunisia in an underwhelming World Cup warm-up in Krasnodar on Saturday.

The 2010 champions remain unbeaten under coach Julen Lopetegui, who took over 20 matches ago after the Roja’s elimination from Euro 2016 in the last 16 at the hands of Italy.

Iago Aspas scored the only goal against fellow World Cup qualifiers Tunisia seven minutes from the end.

But Lopetegui’s search for a consistent centre-forward was made no clearer despite a solid showing from Brazil-born Diego Costa.

The Atletico Madrid forward set up Aspas’s winner and was a nuisance throughout for the Africans’ defenders.

Spain dominated the ball but allowed Tunisia some good scoring chances.

Spain begin their Group B campaign against European champions Portugal on June 15 while Tunisia face England in Group G three days later.

Spain’s forward Diego Costa (R) vies with Tunisia’s goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi during the friendly football match between Spain and Tunisia at Krasnodar’s stadium on June 9, 2018.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

AFP



