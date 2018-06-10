President Buhari Departs For Morocco

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Sunday (June 10) departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on a two-day working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The president who left at about 1:55 pm today, will meet his royal majesty, King Mohammed XVI to discuss socio-economic matters affecting the two countries and also focus on strengthening existing agreements in education, agriculture as well as oil and gas.

Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and other senior government officials.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said the visit is at the invitation of His Royal Majesty, King Mohammed VI.

According to Mr Garba, the two leaders will discuss socio-economic matters affecting both countries, following prior engagements in December 2016, during the official visit of His Majesty to Nigeria.

He said the discussions will focus on strengthening existing agreements.

He also noted that following prior agreements on the fertilizer industry, 14 plants have been revitalized so far under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI).

“In Rabat, discussions will focus on strengthening existing agreements on the fertilizer industry, education cooperation, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project and establishing a basic chemical platform to harness Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources and support Morocco’s diammonium phosphate industry.

“It is noteworthy that following the signing of a collaboration agreement between Nigeria and Morocco in December 2016 to revive the abandoned Nigerian fertilizer blending plants, 14 plants have been revitalized so far under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI); with a total capacity of 2.3 million MT of NPK fertilizers,” the statement read.

