Trump Arrives Singapore For Historic North Korea Summit

Updated June 10, 2018
This handout photo taken by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore on June 10, 2018 shows US President Donald Trump (2nd R) being welcomed by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (3rd R) upon his arrival at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore.

 

US President Donald Trump touched down Singapore on Sunday ahead of a historic summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, where Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal will top the agenda.

Trump and Kim are due to hold talks — the first-ever between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader — on Tuesday, with Trump describing the meeting as a “one-time shot” at peace.

Neither Trump nor his aides made any comment to reporters on the plane.

The president waved at the top of the stairs, descending alone before breaking into a smile and greeting various officials from hosts Singapore.

Trump then boarded his armour-plated car to head for his luxury hotel in Singapore, accompanied by a motorcade of around 30 vehicles.

 



