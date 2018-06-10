‘We’ll Miss You Greatly’, Nigerians Pay Tributes To Ras Kimono

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated June 10, 2018
‘We'll Miss You Greatly’, Nigerians Pay Tributes To Ras Kimono
A file photo of reggae artist Ras Kimono during an interview

 

The death of legendary reggae music icon Ras Kimono has been greeted by numerous tributes and condolences from his fans.

Nigerians took to Twitter on Sunday to mourn the Ras Kimono who died on Sunday in a hospital in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Reggae Star Ras Kimono Is Dead

Key players in the music industry, including a factional Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Tony Okoroji, have also sympathised with the family of the deceased.

Ras Kimono got broke through into stardom following after his debut album ‘Under Pressure’ in the late ‘80s.

He won several awards including the Nigeria Music Awards and Fame Music Awards among others.

Condolence messages and tributes have continued to pour in for the late reggae artiste.



More on Entertainment

Reggae Star Ras Kimono Is Dead

Salma Hayek Stayed Mum On Abuse ‘To Protect Us’ From Weinstein – Banderas

Saint Laurent Offers Trippy Wild West Collection In NewYork

Hollywood Plans Bob Marley Biopic

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV