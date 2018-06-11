Carrefour, Google Sign Online Shopping Tie-up In France

France’s largest food retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) is partnering with Alphabet (GOOGL.O)’s Google to make groceries available on the U.S. search engine’s dedicated shopping site or through voice-assisted devices, the companies said on Monday.

The Carrefour and Google tie-up, which will go live in early 2019, comes amid a shake-up in France’s competitive food retail market, as rivals also make a big push into online shopping.

Casino’s upmarket Monoprix chain in March became the first French retailer to agree to sell products through U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.

Google has been pushing to roll out new shopping services to retailers like Walmart (WMT.N), in a move seen as helping them compete with Amazon. This marks the first partnership in France.

The deal with Carrefour will make groceries available for shopping on connected speakers like Google Home or the Google Assistant device on mobile phones.