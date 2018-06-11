Ekiti Election: Fayemi Appoints Bamidele As Campaign DG

Ahead of the Ekiti State Governorship election slated to hold on July 14, 2018, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi, has appointed a former member of the House of Reps, Opeyemi Bamidele, as the Director General of his campaign.

Mr. Fayemi disclosed this on Sunday during the inauguration of campaign committees in Ado-Ekiti.

He noted that Mr. Bamidele who was recently shot during his campaign rally in Ekiti was recovering fast and will be of help during his campaign.

The former minister debunked reports that the former lawmaker was flown abroad for further treatment.

He said, “By the special grace of God, I have appointed my good friend, Mr. Bamidele Opeyemi, as the Director General of my campaign,”

“I equally also want to thank God for sparing his life. I was with him till 1.am this morning and he is recovering well and he can also sit and discuss with me.

“I wish to inform all journalists in Ekiti that my friend, Mr. Bamidele Opeyemi, is in good condition’ he is still in Nigeria contrary to the stories that were published in some of the newspaper that he has travelled abroad.”

Mr. Fayemi inaugurated a total of 11 committees which is made up of 87 party members.