Fashola Promises Temporary Repair Of Collapsed Mokwa-Jebba Bridge

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assured that the temporary repair measures being taken on the collapsed Mowo junction bridge along Mokwa-Jebba road in Niger State will be soon completed.

He, however, blamed the collapse of the bridge on the forces of nature and climate change.

“These are some of the hazards that come with weather changes. All over the world, we see them, mudslides, hurricanes, volcanos, windstorms, damaging public infrastructure, so Nigeria is not exempted.

“It will cause some discomfort for which we apologise to commuters, but it is an emergency and we are treating it as such,” he said.

The Minister explained that a team of engineers from the Ministry and other relevant agencies has been deployed to implement alternative measures around the collapsed bridge for motorists to start using the road within the next 72 hours.

He says the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has also been mandated to manage the traffic on the Federal highway and divert traffic, especially heavy-duty trucks carrying fuel and food items from the north to the southern part of the country through the road.

The FRSC on Sunday morning alerted motorists on Sunday morning over the collapse of the Mokwa-Jebba bridge, urging them to use alternative routes.