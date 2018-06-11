Imo APC Crisis A Reflection Of Rejection, Says PDP Lawmaker

The lawmaker representing Mbaitolu/Ikeduru federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Henry Nwawuba, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

Nwawuba, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), believes the crisis that hit the party in the state recently is evident that the Imo people have rejected the APC.

He said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Roadmap 2019 on Monday while reacting to the outcomes of the APC congresses held in the state.

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha had reportedly endorsed his son-in-law and Chief of Staff as his successor, but the move was rejected by some stakeholders of the party.

The matter had consequently resulted in the emergence of two factions – one recognised by the APC national leadership and another which has Okorocha’s backing.

Reacting, Nwawuba noted that going by the rules of democracy, it is not in the place of anybody, including the governor to select a candidate for an elective position.

“The resistance we are seeing from the APC in Imo is obviously a reflection of rejection,” he said. “We’ve heard in the press where all the positions available in the state had been ceded to particular individuals; that is the most undemocratic thing anybody can think about doing.”

The lawmaker further stressed that democracy has evolved to a point in Nigeria where the vote of every eligible citizen should count.

He noted that the national leadership of the APC has serious questions to answer in relation to the congresses held across the nation, maintaining that nation was already at the stage where its democratic process should be independent.

“The truth is that two wrongs do not make a right. If you are riding on the wind of change, you better have the change to show.

“You cannot ride in on the wind of change and continue business as usual, that is deception,” the PDP member added.

He, however, insisted that his party has consistently continued to demonstrate the capacity for conflict resolution, saying it has perfected the art of governance and managing people over the years.

Although Nwawuba admitted that the opposition party had its issues at the state level, he insisted that the members came together to fight the best campaign in Imo.