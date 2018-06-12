All Those Who Betrayed Abiola Should Also Apologise – Shehu Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Mr Shehu Sani, has asked that all those who betrayed the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola in the June 12, 1993 presidential election should apologise to his family, as well as Nigerians.

Mr Sani who made an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, said this in reaction to President Buhari’s apology.

Earlier on the same day, the President had apologised to the family of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief Abiola, at the special investiture and national honours awards held in honour of him and other heroes of the nation.

He tendered the apology on behalf of Nigerians and everyone involved in the struggle for democracy, after the election was annulled.

While Mr Shehu appreciated the move, he called on all those involved in the annulment of the election to also apologise.

“The president’s apology is on behalf of the whole country. Not just to the family, but to everyone who voted for Abiola.

“But there is also the need for those who had a hand in that annulment to also apologise and also, the political class that betrayed Abiola, because right now the issue is at the front burner but we know very well that in the last 25 years, there were people who ate and drank with Abiola and at the end of the day, ended up betraying him”.

Speaking further, he explained that the award was not a surprise to him as he had always known President Buhari to be a supporter June 12 mandate.

“It didn’t come to me as a surprise because from all I know from history, President Muhammadu Buhari, as far back as 1994, has always been a supporter of the restoration of the June 12 mandate.

“But what happened today with the investiture and also the apology, is an appreciation of the struggle, the sacrifice and the service of Nigerians who laid down their lives and liberty in the struggle for freedom and restoration of MKO’s mandate,” he said.

When asked about the legality and motives behind the President’s actions, also considering the fact that he (Buhari) was once a military ruler, the senator, however, noted that an award from a government was not enough to declare him a convert to democracy.

He said, “there are principles, standards and indices to which a democrat should conform itself to”.