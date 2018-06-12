Buhari Officially Confers GCFR Title On MKO Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally made the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

The conferment of the honour on the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola comes 25 years after the election, which is recognised as the freest in the country’s history.

It comes almost 20 years after Abiola died in detention after being jailed by military dictator General Sani Abacha for trying to claim his mandate.

