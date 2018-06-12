BREAKING: Court Sentences Ex-Plateau Governor, Dariye To 14 Years In Prison

The FCT High Court sitting in Gudu, Abuja has sentenced the former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye to 14 years in prison.

Mr. Dariye was on Tuesday sentenced to two years in prison for criminal misappropriation and 14 years for criminal breach of trust.

During the hearing, the court ruled that all charges are to run concurrently without an option of fine.

Mr. Dariye is also found guilty bothering on criminal breach of trust, dishonesty, and diversion of funds meant for the ecological needs of Plateau state.

Mr. Dariye whose case is over 10 years was standing trial on a 23 count charge for money laundering allegedly diverting the State’s 1.126 billion Naira ecological funds.

He was arraigned by the EFCC on July 13, 2007, bordering on money laundering and other corruption charges alleged to have belonged to the Plateau State Government.

According to the EFCC, the former governor diverted the funds into the account of Ebenezer Ratnen Venture, which is alleged to be one of the companies through which he allegedly siphoned the public funds.

Mr. Dariye served the state from 1999- 2007.