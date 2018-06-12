President Buhari Meets With APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the State House in Abuja.

Also present at the meeting is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

While details of the meeting are yet to be clear, it is coming shortly after the President formally made the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

The conferment of the honour on the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola comes 25 years after the election, which has been described as the freest in the country’s history.

Among those present at the ceremony were: Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; the Vice President; a former Governor of Lagos State, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Governor of Ogun State, Mr Olusegun Osoba; Human Rights Activist, Mr Femi Falana; children of the late politician among others.