June 12 Declaration Is A Renewal Of Nigeria’s Hope – Tinubu

A national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day, in honour of the late Moshood Abiola, is a renewal of Nigeria’s hope for a better nation.

He said this while giving an address at the official conferment ceremony of the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late politician on Tuesday.

According to him, regardless of what people say, the President should be rest assured that he made a good move and always has his support.

“You made a promise that you will be committed to transparency, rule of law and bring about compliance with the constitutional democracy, you’ve done it now.

“Yes, the authors, writers, columnists will come up with all sorts of analysis about why you did it, yes you did it.

“The creed of the campaign of the man whom you honoured principally, was hope.

“Thank you for bringing hope back to Nigerians. Farewell to poverty,” Tinubu said.

On the 2019 general elections, the APC chieftain said the president has kept his key campaign promises to Nigerians and should be given another chance to do more.

He also assured the president of his support all the way.

“It’s not a question of a second term, you deserve it. We’re going to work for it, no annulment of it, we are going to win with you,” he said.

Other speakers at the event included the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and daughter of the late politician, Hafsat Abiola-Costello.