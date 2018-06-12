Obasanjo, IBB, Nwosu Absent As FG Confers National Honours On Abiola, Others

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, and Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo were absent on Tuesday as the Federal Government conferred national honours on Chief MKO Abiola and others.

Also absent at the investiture was Humphrey Nwosu, the Chairman of the country’s electoral body – the National Electoral Commission, at the time of the 1993 elections.

All three of them, however, sent messages to the investiture which took place in Abuja to apologise for being unable to attend the programme.

Chief Obasanjo and Nwosu explained that their absence was due to the fact that they are away from the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, informed the gathering about their absence and the reasons for it.

Both the former military president and Obasanjo have been criticised by supporters of the June 12 struggle.

General Babangida has continued to receive criticism for annulling the elections, which have been widely praised for being the freest and fairest in the country.

Chief Obasanjo on the other hand, was criticised for failing to honour MKO Abiola between 1999 and 2007 when he was President.