Seven Killed As Bus Rams Into Truck In Ogun

Updated June 12, 2018

Seven persons have been killed in an accident along the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, around the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday while the passengers were traveling from Lagos to Benin when the commercial bus rammed into a truck traveling ahead, killing the victims.

Six other injured persons have been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital in Sagamu.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun state stated Commander Clement Oladele reinstated, once again reiterated the need for caution by drivers to always travel at the recommended speed limit, noting that life has no duplicate.

He further noted that passengers should not abdicate their responsibility of cautioning their drivers whenever driving recklessly.



