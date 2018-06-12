Students, Activists And Groups Celebrate June 12 In Osun

Activists, Civil society organisations and students from various institutions in Osun state joined other Nigerians to commemorate the 25th anniversary of June 12, 1993.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week, June 5, announced that henceforth, Democracy Day in Nigeria will be annually celebrated on June 12 and not May 29.

With the announcement of a public holiday by the Osun State Government, schools, the state government secretariat as well as financial institutions were all shut to honour the day.

The groups on Tuesday embarked on a rally from Aiyetoro in Osogbo, the state capital, to Olaiya junction and later to Okefia.

They chanted songs of victory and also called on the Federal Government to bring up policies that will abolish poverty in Nigeria.

The State Coordinator of Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Waheed Saka told journalists that the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day is a triumph of the collective struggle.

Saka added the civil society organisations will continue to fight for the eradication of poverty which was the mantra of late Chief MKO Abiola.

He urged the government and the people to continue to build new democratic ethics and system to strengthen the electoral process in the nation.