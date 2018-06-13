AFDB Pledges N120m Investment For Cassava Production In Africa

The African Development Bank has pledged to invest 120 million naira between the next two and three years to boost cassava production and eight other commodities in Africa.

The other commodities include rice, maize, millet, wheat and livestock.

The AFDB’s Director for Agriculture, Martin Fregene told participants at the at a conference on cassava, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, that transforming these commodities would help African nations to cut imports and redirect about 1.2 billion dollars into their domestic economies.

The bank’s investment in cassava comes at a time when African governments are scaling up efforts to end food imports and create wealth.