Court Sacks Senator Representing Kogi East, Atai Aidoko

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate dismissal of the senator representing Kogi East, Mr Atai Aidoko.

Presided over by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, the court ruled that Mr Aidoko was wrongly presented as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the December 2014 Primaries conducted by the PDP.

Mr Aidoko’s challenger, Isaac Alfa, had asked the court to nullify the election pushing the case to the Court of Appeal where both were ordered to return to the trial court to allow it to determine the rightful owner of the suit.

The seat was, however, declared vacant but Mr Aidoko refused to vacate the office and has appeared repeatedly at senate plenaries since then.

The trial judge then ordered the PDP and Mr Aidoko to pay Mr Alfa n750,000 each.