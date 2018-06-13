Photos: Osinbajo, Others At FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting was has held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In attendance were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Munguno, among other cabinet members.