President Buhari To Sign 2018 Budget Next Week

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will sign the 2018 budget next week.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this on Wednesday to newsmen at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Presidency had on May 25, 2018, received the 2018 Appropriation Bill from the National Assembly after it was signed by the lawmakers.

Although there were delays in the passage of the budget by National Assembly, which the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki had explained that the delay was because both Houses were harmonising their versions.

Earlier in 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget proposal of N8.612 trillion to the lawmakers.

During the presentation, the President noted that “the 2018 budget will consolidate on the achievements of the previous budget and that 2018 is expected to be a year of better outcomes”.

The Presidency at the time had hoped the 2018 Appropriation Bill would be passed in December, but it took months for that to happen with the lawmakers accusing ministries, departments, and agencies of frustrating the passage by failing to submit the breakdowns of their budget proposals.