2018 FIFA World Cup Set To Kick Off In Russia

All is set for the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup which begins today in Russia.

The tournament, which holds every four years, features 32 countries across the world and will take place from June 14 to July 15.

Participating teams are highlighted according to their groups below:

A breakdown of the draws is highlighted below;

Group A – Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Uruguay.

Group B – Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and Iran.

Group C – France, Australia, Peru, and Denmark.

Group D – Nigeria, Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland.

Group E – Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Group F – Germany, Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea.

Group G – Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Group H – Poland, Senegal, Colombia, and Japan.

Join us daily as we give you updates on the progress of the Nigerian team and other participating countries here

Thursday, June 14

The host country, Russia will play the opening match against Saudi Arabia by 4:00 pm Nigerian time while the Super Eagles’ first match is against Croatia by 8:00 pm on Saturday.

Russia 2018: Full Group Stage Fixtures

We are rivals, but we live football together! Capture your moment with a rival fan, share it with #RivalHug and win a trip to the FIFA #WorldCup final! pic.twitter.com/4opZDCIIR2 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018

1930: 🇺🇾

1934: 🇮🇹

1938: 🇮🇹

1950: 🇺🇾

1954: 🇩🇪

1958: 🇧🇷

1962: 🇧🇷

1966: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

1970: 🇧🇷

1974: 🇩🇪

1978: 🇦🇷

1982: 🇮🇹

1986: 🇦🇷

1990: 🇩🇪

1994: 🇧🇷

1998: 🇫🇷

2002: 🇧🇷

2006: 🇮🇹

2010: 🇪🇸

2014: 🇩🇪 Retweet if you see your country. #WorldCup — KITSTOP (@KlTSTOP) June 14, 2018

Nigeria’s Pre-World Cup Matches

On the three occasions, the Super Eagles won their opening matches in the World Cup in 1994, 1998, 2014, and progressed to the Round of 16.

During their preparation ahead of the competition, Nigeria played a series of friendly matches during which they won two, drew one, and lost three.

Sweet victories over Argentina and Poland were followed by defeat by Serbia, a draw with DR Congo and losses to England and the Czech Republic.

The outcomes of some of the friendly, especially against England and Czech Republic, have become worrisome for Nigerians and other concerned individuals.

Former Eagles Technical Adviser Jo Bonfrere warned the players to avoid playing for individual glory if they must achieve the desired results at the competition.

However, Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, urged Nigerians to pray for the team’s success and continue to support them.

Check back for more updates…