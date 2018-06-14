Host Nation Russia Lead 2-0 At Half-Time

Host nation Russia were in control at half-time against Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup on Thursday after taking a 2-0 lead.

After President Vladimir Putin declared the tournament open at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Iury Gazinsky scored the first goal of the tournament with a 12th-minute header from Aleksandr Golovin’s cross.

Russia suffered a blow when Alan Dzagoev had to leave the field with what appeared to be a pulled hamstring.

With the Saudi team increasingly stretched by Russia’s attacking play, Dzagoev’s replacement Denis Cheryshev smashed home a shot from short range two minutes before half-time.

AFP