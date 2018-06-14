Host Nation Russia Lead 2-0 At Half-Time

Updated June 14, 2018
Russia’s midfielder Aleksandr Golovin (L) and Saudi Arabia’s midfielder Abdullah Otayf compete for the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018. Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

 

Host nation Russia were in control at half-time against Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup on Thursday after taking a 2-0 lead.

After President Vladimir Putin declared the tournament open at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Iury Gazinsky scored the first goal of the tournament with a 12th-minute header from Aleksandr Golovin’s cross.

Russia suffered a blow when Alan Dzagoev had to leave the field with what appeared to be a pulled hamstring.

With the Saudi team increasingly stretched by Russia’s attacking play, Dzagoev’s replacement Denis Cheryshev smashed home a shot from short range two minutes before half-time.

