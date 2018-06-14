NSCDC Arrests Fake Army Officer, Suspected Cable Thieves

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a fake army officer and seven suspected cable thieves in Kogi State.

Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Everestus Obiyo, while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Lokoja, said the alleged impersonator was arrested at the Nigeria Army checkpoint in Ayere, the western region of the state.

The fake army officer, Bartholomew Paul in his confessional statement said that he also smuggles cars into the country for some car dealer.

The seven other suspects were arrested for crimes including alleged involvement in pipeline vandalism, vandalism of telecommunication cables, illegal dealings of transformer cables and selling of expired can drinks.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Forfeiture Of N2.2bn Linked To Ex-COAS, Adesola Amosu

Paul, who hails from Kogi State told journalists that he has been operating as a fake army officer for over two years smuggling cars for dealers and individual, he added that he got the Nigeria military uniform from a friend who also designed the identity card for him.

Obiyo while addressing journalists warned youths in the country to shun crime and be of good behaviour.

He said over 50 of the suspected cable vandals arrested this year have been prosecuted in the court of law.