Putin Officially Opens World Cup In Russia

Channels Television  
Updated June 14, 2018
Bolivian President Evo Morales (3L), FIFA president Gianni Infantino (C-L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) attend a gala-concert dedicated to the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament at Red Square in Moscow on June 13, 2018. PHOTO: SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL / AFP

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially opened the World Cup on Thursday at a ceremony in Moscow’s 80,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium.

Minutes before Saudi Arabia kicked off the tournament against host nation Russia, Putin said: “I congratulate all of you at the start of the most important championship in the world.”

“Love for football unites the entire world in one team, regardless of people’s language or ideology,” Putin said to thunderous cheers from the capacity crowd.

He said Russia had approached preparations for the most-watched event in the world “responsibly, doing everything to make sure fans can enjoy this celebration.”

“This grand sporting event is taking place in Russia for the first time, and we are truly happy,” he said.

“In our country, football is not just a popular sport, not just the most beautiful sport — people here truly love it,” the Russian leader said.

The opening ceremony included a mini-concert by British pop star Robbie Williams, who performed “Let Me Entertain You”.

Russia has left no stone unturned preparing for its most important event since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics, spending more than $13 billion (11 billion euros) on infrastructure in the 11 host cities.

AFP



More on Sports

BREAKING: Russia Thrash Saudi Arabia In World Cup Opening Game

Host Nation Russia Lead 2-0 At Half-Time

World Cup: Super Eagles Match Dates, Venues

2018 World Cup: Gay Rights Activist Arrested Over Anti-Putin Protest

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV