Trump Accused Of Misusing Foundation Funds For Personal Ends
United States President, Donald Trump, has been accused of misusing foundation funds for personal ends.
This comes as the New York State announced a lawsuit Thursday against President Donald Trump, his sons and daughter over alleged “persistent illegal conduct” at their family foundation for more than a decade.
The lawsuit accused the Donald J. Trump foundation of “extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions to benefit Mr. Trump’s personal and business interests, and violations of basic legal obligations for non-profit foundations.”
The suit seeks restitution of $2.8 million and the shutdown of the foundation, as well as a 10-year ban on Trump serving on the board of any other New York charity.
Details Shortly..
AFP