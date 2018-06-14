We Are Putting Solar Power In All Our Markets, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government is powering markets across the country with alternative energy as part of its efforts to support small and medium enterprises.

Osinbajo stated this on Thursday during the South-South Innovation Hub Inauguration in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“We are putting solar power in all of our markets so that our markets will have power,” he said.

The objective of the initiative is to encourage and boost the activities of small and medium scale enterprises like hair beauty salons.

“The Federal Government in collaboration with the state government is putting solar power so that our hairdressers will have power, and those who need to have power in their shops and stores in the markets will have power,” the Vice President said.

“And that is one of the first reasons why I am here. The second reason why I am here is for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) which is this our occasion.”

Since coming to power in 2015, the Federal Government has repeatedly stressed the importance of supporting MSMEs in the country and its commitment to their growth.

Professor Osinbajo believes the government is backing its vision for MSMEs with action.

According to him, relevant government agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NAFDAC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Bank of Industry (BoI) are committed to helping small businesses with financial and moral assistance to help thrive.

“The policy of the Federal Government is to support business, not just big businesses but particularly small and medium-sized businesses,” he said.

“The whole idea of the MSME cleaning is that we want to ensure that we give support – whether it is cash, advise or even registration – to all of our small and medium enterprises.”