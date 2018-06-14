World Cup: Super Eagles Match Dates, Venues

Expectations are high from Nigerians as the Super Eagles a drawn with Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

While the tournament kicks off on Thursday in Russia with the opening match between the host country and Saudi Arabia at 4:00 pm local time, Nigeria’s first match is against Croatia.

The Eagles will plat the Croats on Saturday, June 16, at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia by 8:00 pm Nigerian time.

Consequently, they will play Iceland on Friday, June 22 by 4:00 pm at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd.

Nigeria will complete their group games on Tuesday, June 26, when they face long-time rival Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium by 7:00 pm.

In the squad, the goalkeepers are Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), and Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United).

The defence consists of Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV), as well as William Troost-Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor).

Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), and Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas) are in the midfield.

The attacking force consists of Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), and Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai).