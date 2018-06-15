2019: El-Rufai Urges Kaduna APC Leadership To Ensure Party’s Victory

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has called on the new leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to ensure the party’s victory in the 2019 general elections.

The Governor, during the inauguration of the State Executive Committee members held at the APC secretariat in the state capital, asked all members to work in unity ahead of the elections.

He reiterated that those who joined the party in 2014 and thought they could use their position to cause disunity and pursue their personal interests have been shown the way out in order to allow the wish of the members to prevail.

Also, the state chairman of the party, (rtd) Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada, asked members to see politics as a tool for development rather than being a platform for oppression.

Furthermore, he assured members that the new executive of the Kaduna APC will give its best towards achieving success.

Jekada said they will initiate genuine reconciliation among members as the party will not tolerate a situation whereby some would impose their personal wishes as against the general interest of the party.