Abducted Methodist Priest, Two Others Regain Freedom In Osun State

A Methodist priest (Rev) Kayode Akande and two other church leaders who were kidnapped on Sunday have regained their freedom.

The Bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Osogbo Diocese, (Rev) Amos Ogunrinde, confirmed the news to Channels Television on Friday.

According to him, the priest, Mr. Bankole, who is also an engineer and the other two members were released on Thursday night by their captors, suspected to be herdsmen.

He also stated that although they were tortured and beaten while in custody, no ransom was paid before they were set free.

“No ransom was paid because I pleaded with the abductors to free the men and also prayed for them.

“The priest and the two others kidnapped by the suspected herdsmen have been released. They were released on Thursday.

“We ascribe all the glory to God for their release,” he said.

“The situation at that time required only divine moves and that is why we all in the church sought the face of God and today we are glad God answered our prayers and brought them back tonus alive “.

“There was a request for ransom but I pleaded with the abductors and prayed for them and God intervened.

“The three persons were released without paying any ransom. It is a miracle,” Ogunrinde said.

Explaining further, he said, “Initially from the account we got, the abductors were said to be speaking in Hausa but when I spoke with them, I discovered that their tone sounded more of Fulani and the fact that they know the terrain of the forest more.

“The Presbyter told us that they continued to travel till 1:00 am at night in that bush without stopping – after robbing them of all their valuables. I just thank God that they are back alive.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, has assured the public that a search is on to apprehend the abductors.

The priest and two other men were abducted by the suspected herdsmen along Iwo -Osogbo road while returning from a church program on Sunday.