President Buhari Celebrates Eid-El-Fitri With Ministers, Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted a representation of Muslim faithful and Christian community at the Presidential Villa in Abuja in celebration of the end of Ramadan fast.

This was after he observed prayers at the at the Mabilla Barracks in Asokoro.

Also, Service Chiefs including the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris were also at the presidential villa to celebrate the Eid-El-Fitri.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello during the visit presented a giant greetings card to President Buhari on behalf of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to mark the celebration.

READ ALSO: Eid-El-Fitr: Forgive And Embrace Peace, Buhari Tells Nigerians

The chaplain of the State House Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo, who is also a top pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) also presented a giant greeting card to the President, to wish him and his family a happy Sallah.

Some children were also at the villa to celebrate with the President.

In response, President Buhari urged Nigerians to work together irrespective of religious beliefs for the unity of the nation.

See Photos Below…