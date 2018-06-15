Muslims Celebrate Eid-El-Fitr Across Nigeria

Nigerian Muslims have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Eid-El-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast.

The Muslim faithful thronged praying grounds across the country on Friday to offer thanks to God for the successful completion of the fast.

President Muhammadu Buhari joined other believers for the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Gowon Barracks in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Earlier In his Sallah message, the President urged Muslims to put the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.

While congratulating the faithful on completing what he described as “spiritually significant month of sacrifice”, President Buhari also called on Nigerians to forgive one another and embrace peace in the land.

He said, “if people allow the teachings of their religions to influence their conducts, problems such as corruption, which diverts public funds to private pockets, would have been eliminated in the society.”

He also asked religious leaders to always pray for peace and unity in the country and avoid making inflammatory utterances that endanger peace or promote conflicts.

Eid-El-Fitr: Embracing Peace Pathway To A United Nigeria – Ambode

Meanwhile, some state governors are also felicitating with Muslims as they mark the festival of the Eid-el-Fitr.

In his message, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State asked the faithful to continue to abide by the teachings of the holy month of Ramadan.

He further urged all Nigerians to love one another, irrespective of their religion, ethnicity or political inclination, in order to ensure selfless contribution to national development.

In Lagos State, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode stressed that it is only by embracing peace, unity and fairness that Nigerians can begin a rebirth.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, he asked Nigerians to imbibe the tenets of tolerance and unity for one another as a pathway to building a strong and united nation.

Governor Ambode also asked them to promote love, tolerance, forgiveness and brotherhood, which the period of the holy month exemplifies.

According to him, with brotherly love and harmonious co-existence among her citizens above all other things, Nigeria can overcome the numerous challenges confronting her.

Similarly, Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari as well as his Rivers and Benue counterparts, Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom, among others, asked Nigerians to live in harmony with one another.