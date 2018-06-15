Sacked Lopetegui Backs Spain For World Cup Glory

Julen Lopetegui has given his backing to Spain at the World Cup, despite being fired as coach just 48 hours before their opening game at the tournament in Russia.Lopetegui was sensationally sacked on Wednesday after the announcement that he would be taking over at Real Madrid following the World Cup, with Fernando Hierro hastily brought in to replace him.

“All the best in this World Cup to Fernando and a magnificent team and group of people: our Spanish national team,” wrote Lopetegui on Twitter as Spain prepared to take on Portugal in their Group B opener in Sochi.

“We will feel part of your strength, union, and passion,” added Lopetegui, who was unveiled by Real on Thursday after his sudden dismissal from the Spain camp in Russia.

La Roja had been unbeaten in 20 games under the former goalkeeper following his appointment two years ago, and came to the World Cup among the favourites as a result.

AFP