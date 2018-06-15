‘Who Is The Presidency?’ Babachir Lawal Explains Controversial Question

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, has explained the reason for a controversial question he asked journalists while being investigated by the Presidency over allegations of corruption against him.

Shortly after his suspension in April 2017, journalists had asked him how he felt about the decision by the presidency to suspend him.

He responded with a question. “Who is the presidency?”

The question sparked controversy as critics questioned the President’s war against corruption and claimed there were ‘sacred cows’ who were being spared.

Mr Lawal was also accused of being arrogant.

More than a year later, Mr Lawal who was fired as SGF in October 2017, has rejected claims that the question was disrespectful.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, he said, “I asked that question because the president has a specific routine.

“If you are going to be removed from office, the president insists that you be told personally, first of all, so that your people don’t hear it on the television.

“It’s your duty to notify them that I’m going to be removed from office or I’ve been removed from office – so you’re not watching TV and they see the news.

“The president doesn’t like it. So that was the context in which I was asking this question,” he explained.

President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended the SGF on April 19 and fired him six months later on October 30, 2017, after he was investigated for the diversion of funds meant for crisis relief in the northeast.

He was immediately replaced by Boss Gidahyelda Mustpha, a lawyer, businessman, and management consultant.

