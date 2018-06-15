World Cup Live: Morocco vs Iran Match Is Underway

Updated June 15, 2018
Iran’s defender Roozbeh Cheshmi (L) vies for the ball with Morocco’s midfielder Amine Harit during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018. Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

 

The 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup is here. Welcome to our daily updates of the world’s biggest football competition.

June 15, 2018

04:02 pm: Match commences and the game is underway

The referee is Cuneyt Cakir from Turkey.

03:55 pm: The first Group B match between Morocco and Iran to kick off in a bit.

Morocco fans cheer before the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018. CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

 

Reacting to the match, Egypt coach Hector Cuper said Mohamed Salah was kept on the bench because the team did not want to risk further injury to the Liverpool star.

Salah, who turned 26 on Friday, injured his shoulder three weeks ago in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. READ MORE.

We Don't Want To 'Risk' Salah, Says Egypt Coach After Uruguay Loss
Egypt’s coach Hector Raul Cuper gestures on the touchline during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Egypt and Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg on June 15, 2018. Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

 

Read Full Story: Uruguay Strike Late To Beat Egypt

2: 57 pm: The referee blows the final whistle and the match is over.

It was a tough match between both teams but Uruguay managed to carve out the victory.

2:48 pm: Gooaaaalllllllllllll.

Uruguay’s Carlos Sanchez provided the assist while Jose Gimenez scores with a header.

2:40 pm: Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani connects well on the volley but Mohamed El Shenawi makes a great save and the ball goes behind for a corner kick.

Egypt’s goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy (L) shields the ball on the ground as Uruguay’s forward Edinson Cavani (R) walks away during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Egypt and Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg on June 15, 2018. HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

 

2:33 pm: Luis Suarez gets a chance as he finds himself in a one-on-one situation with the Egyptian keeper but Mohamed El Shenawi rushes out to claim the ball.

2:11 pm: Trezeguet from Egypt passes the ball in the box but it was intercepted by an opponent player.

It’s a throw-in in favour of the African team.

2:05 pm: Second half is underway.

1: 47 pm: Referee blows the half-time whistle.

The first half ended with Egypt 43% – Uruguay 57% possession.

1:25 pm: The ball possession is Egypt 46% – Uruguay 54%.

A cross from Nahitan Nandez of Uruguay is blocked by an opponent as he tries to pick out a team-mate in the position.

1:03 pm: Uruguay’s Luis Suarez sees his pass blocked by an Egyptian while the African team a throw-in at the left side of the pitch in their own half of the field.

 

Egypt’s midfielder Amr Warda (R) is challenged by Uruguay’s midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (L) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Egypt and Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg on June 15, 2018. JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

1:00 pm : The match between Egypt and Uruguay kicked off.

Netherlands’ Bjorn Kuipers is the referee.

The intriguing performances continue in the second day of the 2018 World Cup with three matches featuring two African countries among others after the host nation, Russia routed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game.

Egypt will take on Uruguay in the second Group A match by 1:00 pm Nigerian time at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

In Group B, Morocco will play Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium at 4:00 pm local time, while Portugal will contend with their European counterparts Spain three hours later at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez will be chasing redemption when Uruguay face Egypt in his first World Cup appearance since being thrown out of the tournament in 2014 for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Uruguay Star Suarez In Final Shot At World Cup Redemption
Uruguay’s forward Luis Suarez smiles as he takes part in a training session at Ekaterinburg Stadium in Ekaterinburg on June 14, 2018, a day ahead of the team’s Russia 2018 World Cup Group A opening football match against Egypt. JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

The controversial Barcelona striker, 31, was described on the eve of their first game in Russia as “more mature” by Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez. READ MORE.

Russia 2018: Full Group Stage Fixtures

Lionel Messi’s Argentina aim to put a shambolic World Cup build-up behind them and make a statement in their opening match against tournament debutants Iceland on Saturday.

Nervy Argentina Seek Messi Magic Against Iceland
Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi (front R) talks with midfielder Cristian Pavon (C) as they warm up during a training session at the team’s base camp in Bronnitsy, near Moscow, on June 15, 2018, on the eve of their Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match against Iceland. JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

The two-time champions arrived in Russia dogged by poor form, injuries and controversy.

But Messi is a man on a mission as he chases his first World Cup winner’s medal and will not tolerate complacency against the minnows at Moscow’s Spartak stadium. READ MORE.

Elsewhere, Spain were one of the favourites when they arrived in Russia after a two-year unbeaten run under Lopetegui.

The squad is, however, reeling after Wednesday’s snap decision by the Spanish football federation to dump Lopetegui after it was announced he would be joining Real Madrid following the tournament.

Former Real stalwart Fernando Hierro has been thrown into the deep end as head coach, with little coaching experience and huge pressure on his shoulders. READ MORE.

 

June 14, 2018

Thank you for your time and join us tomorrow for Friday’s updates. Please scroll down for more on the World Cup events.

5:57 pm: Full-Time Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia.

Russia’s midfielder Yuri Gazinskiy (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018.
Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

 

5:55 pm: Russia sealed their victory with two goals in less than seven minutes to the full time.

Denis Cheryshev scored his second goal in 91 minutes while Aleksandr Golovin gave the host nation a wonderful finish when he curled a direct free kick into the back of the net.

5:31 pm: Again, Russia have scored their third goal.

Artem Dzyuba netted with a header after a brilliant cross from Aleksandr Golovin

5:06 pm: Second half is underway.

After a few minutes to the restart, Russia’s Aleksandr Samedov could not find the target with a shot from outside the box.

 

4:48 pm: Referee blows for half-time.

4:43 pm: Second goal.

Denis Cheryshev extended the lead for the host country after dribbling past two Saudi Arabians thanks to Roman Zobnin’s assist.

Russia’s midfielder Denis Cheryshev (C) scores a goal past Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018. Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

4:12 pm: First goal.

Yuri Gazinskiy has given Russia the lead and becomes the first player to score a goal in the 2018 World. Aleksandr Golovin provided the assist for the goal.

4:00 pm: Hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia have kicked off the 2018 World Cup proper.

Saudi Arabia’s defender Yasser Al-Shahrani (centre L) and Russia’s defender Ilja Kutepov compete for the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018. Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

Starting line-ups:

Russia:
Igor Akinfeev (capt), Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kupetov, Sergey Ignashevich, Iury Gazinsky, Alan Dzagoev, Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Golovin, Yury Zhirkov, Alexander Samedov, Fedor Smolov

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS)

Saudi Arabia:

Abdullah Al-Muaiouf, Osama Hawsawi (capt), Omar Hawsawi, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj, Yahia Al-Shehri, Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al-Jassam, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Al-Sahlawi

Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi (ESP)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (ARG)

Opening Ceremony:

British singer Robbie Williams performs during the opening ceremony before hosts Russia’s game against at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018. Mladen ANTONOV / AFP
Actors perform during the opening ceremony before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018.
Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

The host country, Russia will kick-start the competition by taking on Saudi Arabia by 4:00 pm Nigerian time.

 

Russia 2018: Full Group Stage Fixtures

Nigeria’s Pre-World Cup Matches

On the three occasions, the Super Eagles won their opening matches in the World Cup in 1994, 1998, 2014, and progressed to the Round of 16.

During their preparation ahead of the competition, Nigeria played a series of friendly matches during which they won two, drew one, and lost three.

Nigeria’s midfielder Ogenyi Onazi (2R) shoots but fails to score past Serbia’s defender Matija Nastasic (L) during the International friendly football match between Nigeria and Serbia at the Hive stadium in Barnet, north London on March 27, 2018.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

 

Sweet victories over Argentina and Poland were followed by defeat by Serbia, a draw with DR Congo and losses to England and the Czech Republic.

The outcomes of some of the friendly, especially against England and Czech Republic, have become worrisome for Nigerians and other concerned individuals.

England’s midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (L) vies with Nigeria’s midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo (C) and Nigeria’s defender Bryan Idowu (R) during the International friendly football match between England and Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018. Ian KINGTON / AFP

 

Former Eagles Technical Adviser Jo Bonfrere warned the players to avoid playing for individual glory if they must achieve the desired results at the competition.

However, Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, urged Nigerians to pray for the team’s success and continue to support them.

Photo: AFP

Check back for more updates…



