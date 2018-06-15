World Cup Live: Morocco vs Iran Match Is Underway

The 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup is here. Welcome to our daily updates of the world’s biggest football competition.

June 15, 2018

04:02 pm: Match commences and the game is underway

The referee is Cuneyt Cakir from Turkey.

03:55 pm: The first Group B match between Morocco and Iran to kick off in a bit.

Reacting to the match, Egypt coach Hector Cuper said Mohamed Salah was kept on the bench because the team did not want to risk further injury to the Liverpool star.

Salah, who turned 26 on Friday, injured his shoulder three weeks ago in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. READ MORE.

Egypt lost with pride 👏 good job #EGYURU — Rolz🇵🇸 (@Rolz99) June 15, 2018

In football you can fight for 88 minutes but lose in one minute (#89th minute) #EGYURU — Suna (@JahSuna) June 15, 2018

So sorry for Egypt…i so much wish the match ended in a draw…#FifaWorldCup2018 #EGYURU — Davincydacode (@Ademilola4) June 15, 2018

Read Full Story: Uruguay Strike Late To Beat Egypt

2: 57 pm: The referee blows the final whistle and the match is over.

It was a tough match between both teams but Uruguay managed to carve out the victory.

2:48 pm: Gooaaaalllllllllllll.

Uruguay’s Carlos Sanchez provided the assist while Jose Gimenez scores with a header.

2:40 pm: Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani connects well on the volley but Mohamed El Shenawi makes a great save and the ball goes behind for a corner kick.

Egpyt have shown in the first half that they’re still a good team without Salah. They’re defending well and the midfield are playing well but problem is they have no fire power upfront. Leaving Hassan out was a big mistake too. If Salah was playing Egypt would be leading. #EGYURU — Jack (@JackBryantt) June 15, 2018

This Egypt side is looking spicy ya know, and that’s without Salah. Hoping they do bits this wc. #EGY #EGYURU #bbcworldcup — James Wales (@JWalie11) June 15, 2018

2:33 pm: Luis Suarez gets a chance as he finds himself in a one-on-one situation with the Egyptian keeper but Mohamed El Shenawi rushes out to claim the ball.

2:11 pm: Trezeguet from Egypt passes the ball in the box but it was intercepted by an opponent player.

It’s a throw-in in favour of the African team.

2:05 pm: Second half is underway.

Godin is the only Uruguay player that seems to be up for this game. Its been a surprisingly poor first half from them. Egypt look well organised defensively, just lacking a threat going forward without Salah. Hopefully the second half will be much more entertaining… #EGYURU — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson_916) June 15, 2018

1: 47 pm: Referee blows the half-time whistle.

The first half ended with Egypt 43% – Uruguay 57% possession.

1:25 pm: The ball possession is Egypt 46% – Uruguay 54%.

A cross from Nahitan Nandez of Uruguay is blocked by an opponent as he tries to pick out a team-mate in the position.

1:03 pm: Uruguay’s Luis Suarez sees his pass blocked by an Egyptian while the African team a throw-in at the left side of the pitch in their own half of the field.

1:00 pm : The match between Egypt and Uruguay kicked off.

Netherlands’ Bjorn Kuipers is the referee.

The intriguing performances continue in the second day of the 2018 World Cup with three matches featuring two African countries among others after the host nation, Russia routed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game.

Egypt will take on Uruguay in the second Group A match by 1:00 pm Nigerian time at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

In Group B, Morocco will play Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium at 4:00 pm local time, while Portugal will contend with their European counterparts Spain three hours later at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez will be chasing redemption when Uruguay face Egypt in his first World Cup appearance since being thrown out of the tournament in 2014 for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The controversial Barcelona striker, 31, was described on the eve of their first game in Russia as “more mature” by Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez. READ MORE.

Russia 2018: Full Group Stage Fixtures

Lionel Messi’s Argentina aim to put a shambolic World Cup build-up behind them and make a statement in their opening match against tournament debutants Iceland on Saturday.

The two-time champions arrived in Russia dogged by poor form, injuries and controversy.

But Messi is a man on a mission as he chases his first World Cup winner’s medal and will not tolerate complacency against the minnows at Moscow’s Spartak stadium. READ MORE.

Elsewhere, Spain were one of the favourites when they arrived in Russia after a two-year unbeaten run under Lopetegui.

The squad is, however, reeling after Wednesday’s snap decision by the Spanish football federation to dump Lopetegui after it was announced he would be joining Real Madrid following the tournament.

Former Real stalwart Fernando Hierro has been thrown into the deep end as head coach, with little coaching experience and huge pressure on his shoulders. READ MORE.

June 14, 2018

Thank you for your time and join us tomorrow for Friday’s updates. Please scroll down for more on the World Cup events.

5:57 pm: Full-Time Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia.

5:55 pm: Russia sealed their victory with two goals in less than seven minutes to the full time.

Denis Cheryshev scored his second goal in 91 minutes while Aleksandr Golovin gave the host nation a wonderful finish when he curled a direct free kick into the back of the net.

5:31 pm: Again, Russia have scored their third goal.

Artem Dzyuba netted with a header after a brilliant cross from Aleksandr Golovin

5:06 pm: Second half is underway.

After a few minutes to the restart, Russia’s Aleksandr Samedov could not find the target with a shot from outside the box.

4:48 pm: Referee blows for half-time.

4:43 pm: Second goal.

Denis Cheryshev extended the lead for the host country after dribbling past two Saudi Arabians thanks to Roman Zobnin’s assist.

4:12 pm: First goal.

Yuri Gazinskiy has given Russia the lead and becomes the first player to score a goal in the 2018 World. Aleksandr Golovin provided the assist for the goal.

4:00 pm: Hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia have kicked off the 2018 World Cup proper.

Starting line-ups:

Russia:

Igor Akinfeev (capt), Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kupetov, Sergey Ignashevich, Iury Gazinsky, Alan Dzagoev, Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Golovin, Yury Zhirkov, Alexander Samedov, Fedor Smolov

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS)

Saudi Arabia:

Abdullah Al-Muaiouf, Osama Hawsawi (capt), Omar Hawsawi, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj, Yahia Al-Shehri, Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al-Jassam, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Al-Sahlawi

Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi (ESP)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (ARG)

Opening Ceremony:

The host country, Russia will kick-start the competition by taking on Saudi Arabia by 4:00 pm Nigerian time.

Russia 2018: Full Group Stage Fixtures

We are rivals, but we live football together! Capture your moment with a rival fan, share it with #RivalHug and win a trip to the FIFA #WorldCup final! pic.twitter.com/4opZDCIIR2 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018

1930: 🇺🇾

1934: 🇮🇹

1938: 🇮🇹

1950: 🇺🇾

1954: 🇩🇪

1958: 🇧🇷

1962: 🇧🇷

1966: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

1970: 🇧🇷

1974: 🇩🇪

1978: 🇦🇷

1982: 🇮🇹

1986: 🇦🇷

1990: 🇩🇪

1994: 🇧🇷

1998: 🇫🇷

2002: 🇧🇷

2006: 🇮🇹

2010: 🇪🇸

2014: 🇩🇪 Retweet if you see your country. #WorldCup — KITSTOP (@KlTSTOP) June 14, 2018

Nigeria’s Pre-World Cup Matches

On the three occasions, the Super Eagles won their opening matches in the World Cup in 1994, 1998, 2014, and progressed to the Round of 16.

During their preparation ahead of the competition, Nigeria played a series of friendly matches during which they won two, drew one, and lost three.

Sweet victories over Argentina and Poland were followed by defeat by Serbia, a draw with DR Congo and losses to England and the Czech Republic.

The outcomes of some of the friendly, especially against England and Czech Republic, have become worrisome for Nigerians and other concerned individuals.

Former Eagles Technical Adviser Jo Bonfrere warned the players to avoid playing for individual glory if they must achieve the desired results at the competition.

However, Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, urged Nigerians to pray for the team’s success and continue to support them.

Check back for more updates…