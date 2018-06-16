World Cup Live: France vs Australia Match Underway

The 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup is here. Welcome to our daily updates of the world’s biggest football competition.

June 16, 2018.

France vs Australia

30′ France reclaim the ball possession by 52% while Australia have 48%.

Paul Pogba creates a chance when he cuts the opponents’ defence open with a through ball. But it is not enough to make a goal.

25′ The ball possession is France 49% – Australia 51%. Benjamin Pavard from France passes the ball in the box but it’s intercepted by an Australian player.

18′ Corentin Tolisso makes a weak attempt to clear the ball which puts his side under pressure. Hugo Lloris, however, makes a great save for France.

2′ Antoine Griezmann takes the first corner for France from the right.

11:00 am: Match kicks off.

It’s the third day of exciting games at the global football tournament. Four matches featuring two groups will be played today.

The first match is between France and Australia by 11:00 am Nigerian time while Peru will take on Denmark by 5:00 pm at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk in Group C.

The opening game In Group D is between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow at 2:00 pm, after which the Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Croatia at 8:00 pm at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad.

Meanwhile, France Coach Didier Deschamps has left Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on the bench for their opener as teenager Kylian Mbappe leads Les Bleus’ front line in Kazan.

Mbappe, one of 14 players in France’s squad who have yet to feature in a major tournament, has been in great form for Paris Saint-Germain last season and will kick off the opener flanked by Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona. READ MORE.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group C opening game between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena on Saturday (1000 GMT kick-off):

France (4-3-3)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez; Corentin Tolisso, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Australia (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Bert van Marwijk (NED)

Mathew Ryan; Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Mile Jedinak (capt); Robbie Kruse, Tom Rogic, Mathew Leckie; Andrew Nabbout

Referee: Andres Cunha (URU)

June 15, 2018

Thank you for following our updates for Friday. Join us again on Saturday for more stories and updates from the World Cup as the competition unfolds.

9:00 pm: Here is how things stand in Group A and B after the first four games of the World Cup. (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 3

Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group B

Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

96′: That is it. The referee brings the game to an end. Both side had several chances and the six goals scored show that they took some of the chances but that wasn’t enough to claim all three points.

90′: There will be four minutes of added time.

88′: Gooooooaal! Hat Trick. Ronaldo creates a goal from a free kick. Some would have been forgiven for thinking Spain had all the points in the bag. But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not having that.

80′: Portugal have been unable to react to Spain’s lead and are gradually fading out of the game with Fernando Hierro’s men now bossing possession. Portugal, 38%; Spain, 62%.

58′: Gooooooooal! Spain has taken the lead with a great goal. Nacho Fernandez who has been shaky in defence compensates in attack with a great volleyed goal. Spain take the lead after going behind twice.

55′: Goooooaaaaal! Costa has hit the back of the net again. 2-2, game on.

8:02: The game is back underway.

Meanwhile, here is what Ronaldo’s heroics so far mean.

8 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to score in eight consecutive major tournaments (World Cup, European Championships, Copa America). Legend. #PORESP #POR #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

4 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the fourth player to score in four separate World Cup tournaments (also Pelé, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler). Greats. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9xi1WDlGYh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

HT:

7:44: Gooooal! Ronaldo again. The Real Madrid forward ensures his side goes into the break with the lead.

7:28 pm: Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes picks the second yellow card of the game for tripping Nacho Fernandez.

7:26 pm: Almost! The crossbar denies Isco what would have been a great volleyed goal. Portugal would be thankful for that.

7:24 pm: Goooooal! Diego Costa levels the scores for Spain after a fantastic display of individual skills to dribble past some defenders.

7:20 pm: Spain have reacted well after going behind and is in control of possession but Portugal is not far behind. Portugal, 48%; Spain, 52%.

7:17 pm: Spain’s Sergio Busquet becomes the first player to be booked for his rough foul on Goncalo Guedes.

7:04 pm: Gooooal! It’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Great start for Portugal. Nacho trips Ronaldo three minutes in. And Portugal’s greatest goal score makes no mistake from the spot. 1-0 to Portugal.

7:00 pm: Portugal and Spain kick off their much-anticipated game. Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping that his side will be able to benefit from the controversy that hit the Spain camp with the decision of the Spanish FA to fire coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup.

6:50 pm: Costa, Nacho start for Spain against Portugal on Hierro debut

Diego Costa starts in attack and Nacho at right-back in new Spain coach Fernando Hierro’s starting line-up for Friday’s World Cup Group B showdown with neighbours Portugal in Sochi.

The team is that which would likely have started under Julen Lopetegui, had he not been sensationally sacked on Wednesday following the announcement that he would be joining Real Madrid after the tournament.

Line-ups:

Portugal (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Cedric Soares, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, William Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes; Cristiano Ronaldo (capt)

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Spain (4-2-3-1)

David De Gea; Nacho, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos (capt), Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke; David Silva, Isco, Andres Iniesta; Diego Costa

Coach: Fernando Hierro (ESP)

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (ITA)

06:00 pm: The referee blows the final whistle. The scoreline is one – nil in favour of Iran.

05:58 pm: GOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLL.

Aziz Bouhaddouz sends the ball into his team’s net. Iran have taken the lead.

05:39 pm: Iran captain Masoud Shojaei hands over his band to a fellow team-mate before leaving the field.

He’s being replaced by Mehdi Taremi in a tactical substitution.

05:16 pm: The referee paused the game after sighting a player lying on the pitch.

Omid Ebrahimi from Iran was injured and taken off the field to receive medical treatment. The match continued after a few minutes.

05:08 pm: Second half is underway.

The referee whistles a free kick after Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech tripped Ehsan Haji Safi.

04:48 pm: The referee blows the half-time whistle. The scoreline is 0-0.

04:38 pm: Morocco lost a chance Hakim Ziyech crossed the ball, but his team-mate arrived a bit late.

Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand rushed out and claimed the ball.

04:21 pm: The ball possession is Morocco 73% – Iran 27%.

However, Iran begin a counter-attack; Karim Ansarifard passes the ball in the box but it was intercepted by a Moroccan player.

Iran have got the tactics to win the lot #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/J7c6Lf8eqE — Aidan Thurston (@AidanThurston20) June 15, 2018

04:02 pm: Match commences and the game is underway

The referee is Cuneyt Cakir from Turkey.

03:55 pm: The first Group B match between Morocco and Iran to kick off in a bit.

Reacting to the match, Egypt coach Hector Cuper said Mohamed Salah was kept on the bench because the team did not want to risk further injury to the Liverpool star.

Salah, who turned 26 on Friday, injured his shoulder three weeks ago in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. READ MORE.

Egypt lost with pride 👏 good job #EGYURU — Rolz🇵🇸 (@Rolz99) June 15, 2018

In football you can fight for 88 minutes but lose in one minute (#89th minute) #EGYURU — Suna (@JahSuna) June 15, 2018

So sorry for Egypt…i so much wish the match ended in a draw…#FifaWorldCup2018 #EGYURU — Davincydacode (@Ademilola4) June 15, 2018

Read Full Story: Uruguay Strike Late To Beat Egypt

2: 57 pm: The referee blows the final whistle and the match is over.

It was a tough match between both teams but Uruguay managed to carve out the victory.

2:48 pm: Gooaaaalllllllllllll.

Uruguay’s Carlos Sanchez provided the assist while Jose Gimenez scores with a header.

2:40 pm: Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani connects well on the volley but Mohamed El Shenawi makes a great save and the ball goes behind for a corner kick.

Egpyt have shown in the first half that they’re still a good team without Salah. They’re defending well and the midfield are playing well but problem is they have no fire power upfront. Leaving Hassan out was a big mistake too. If Salah was playing Egypt would be leading. #EGYURU — Jack (@JackBryantt) June 15, 2018

This Egypt side is looking spicy ya know, and that’s without Salah. Hoping they do bits this wc. #EGY #EGYURU #bbcworldcup — James Wales (@JWalie11) June 15, 2018

2:33 pm: Luis Suarez gets a chance as he finds himself in a one-on-one situation with the Egyptian keeper but Mohamed El Shenawi rushes out to claim the ball.

2:11 pm: Trezeguet from Egypt passes the ball in the box but it was intercepted by an opponent player.

It’s a throw-in in favour of the African team.

2:05 pm: Second half is underway.

Godin is the only Uruguay player that seems to be up for this game. Its been a surprisingly poor first half from them. Egypt look well organised defensively, just lacking a threat going forward without Salah. Hopefully the second half will be much more entertaining… #EGYURU — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson_916) June 15, 2018

1: 47 pm: Referee blows the half-time whistle.

The first half ended with Egypt 43% – Uruguay 57% possession.

1:25 pm: The ball possession is Egypt 46% – Uruguay 54%.

A cross from Nahitan Nandez of Uruguay is blocked by an opponent as he tries to pick out a team-mate in the position.

1:03 pm: Uruguay’s Luis Suarez sees his pass blocked by an Egyptian while the African team a throw-in at the left side of the pitch in their own half of the field.

1:00 pm : The match between Egypt and Uruguay kicked off.

Netherlands’ Bjorn Kuipers is the referee.

The intriguing performances continue in the second day of the 2018 World Cup with three matches featuring two African countries among others after the host nation, Russia routed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game.

Egypt will take on Uruguay in the second Group A match by 1:00 pm Nigerian time at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

In Group B, Morocco will play Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium at 4:00 pm local time, while Portugal will contend with their European counterparts Spain three hours later at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez will be chasing redemption when Uruguay face Egypt in his first World Cup appearance since being thrown out of the tournament in 2014 for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The controversial Barcelona striker, 31, was described on the eve of their first game in Russia as “more mature” by Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez. READ MORE.

Russia 2018: Full Group Stage Fixtures

Lionel Messi’s Argentina aim to put a shambolic World Cup build-up behind them and make a statement in their opening match against tournament debutants Iceland on Saturday.

The two-time champions arrived in Russia dogged by poor form, injuries and controversy.

But Messi is a man on a mission as he chases his first World Cup winner’s medal and will not tolerate complacency against the minnows at Moscow’s Spartak stadium. READ MORE.

Elsewhere, Spain were one of the favourites when they arrived in Russia after a two-year unbeaten run under Lopetegui.

The squad is, however, reeling after Wednesday’s snap decision by the Spanish football federation to dump Lopetegui after it was announced he would be joining Real Madrid following the tournament.

Former Real stalwart Fernando Hierro has been thrown into the deep end as head coach, with little coaching experience and huge pressure on his shoulders. READ MORE.

June 14, 2018

Thank you for your time and join us tomorrow for Friday’s updates. Please scroll down for more on the World Cup events.

5:57 pm: Full-Time Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia.

5:55 pm: Russia sealed their victory with two goals in less than seven minutes to the full time.

Denis Cheryshev scored his second goal in 91 minutes while Aleksandr Golovin gave the host nation a wonderful finish when he curled a direct free kick into the back of the net.

5:31 pm: Again, Russia have scored their third goal.

Artem Dzyuba netted with a header after a brilliant cross from Aleksandr Golovin

5:06 pm: Second half is underway.

After a few minutes to the restart, Russia’s Aleksandr Samedov could not find the target with a shot from outside the box.

4:48 pm: Referee blows for half-time.

4:43 pm: Second goal.

Denis Cheryshev extended the lead for the host country after dribbling past two Saudi Arabians thanks to Roman Zobnin’s assist.

4:12 pm: First goal.

Yuri Gazinskiy has given Russia the lead and becomes the first player to score a goal in the 2018 World. Aleksandr Golovin provided the assist for the goal.

4:00 pm: Hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia have kicked off the 2018 World Cup proper.

Starting line-ups:

Russia:

Igor Akinfeev (capt), Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kupetov, Sergey Ignashevich, Iury Gazinsky, Alan Dzagoev, Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Golovin, Yury Zhirkov, Alexander Samedov, Fedor Smolov

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS)

Saudi Arabia:

Abdullah Al-Muaiouf, Osama Hawsawi (capt), Omar Hawsawi, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj, Yahia Al-Shehri, Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al-Jassam, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Al-Sahlawi

Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi (ESP)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (ARG)

Opening Ceremony:

The host country, Russia will kick-start the competition by taking on Saudi Arabia by 4:00 pm Nigerian time.

Russia 2018: Full Group Stage Fixtures

1930: 🇺🇾

1934: 🇮🇹

1938: 🇮🇹

1950: 🇺🇾

1954: 🇩🇪

1958: 🇧🇷

1962: 🇧🇷

1966: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

1970: 🇧🇷

1974: 🇩🇪

1978: 🇦🇷

1982: 🇮🇹

1986: 🇦🇷

1990: 🇩🇪

1994: 🇧🇷

1998: 🇫🇷

2002: 🇧🇷

2006: 🇮🇹

2010: 🇪🇸

2014: 🇩🇪 Retweet if you see your country. #WorldCup — KITSTOP (@KlTSTOP) June 14, 2018

Nigeria’s Pre-World Cup Matches

On the three occasions, the Super Eagles won their opening matches in the World Cup in 1994, 1998, 2014, and progressed to the Round of 16.

During their preparation ahead of the competition, Nigeria played a series of friendly matches during which they won two, drew one, and lost three.

Sweet victories over Argentina and Poland were followed by defeat by Serbia, a draw with DR Congo and losses to England and the Czech Republic.

The outcomes of some of the friendly, especially against England and Czech Republic, have become worrisome for Nigerians and other concerned individuals.

Former Eagles Technical Adviser Jo Bonfrere warned the players to avoid playing for individual glory if they must achieve the desired results at the competition.

However, Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, urged Nigerians to pray for the team’s success and continue to support them.

Check back for more updates…