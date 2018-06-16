Rivers State Holds Local Government Elections Today

The Local Government Area (LGA) election in Rivers State is holding as scheduled today, Saturday, June 16, across the 23 council areas of the state.

The exercise which is expected to last between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm will usher in elected chairmen, vice chairmen as well as councillors in the various local governments.

In Khana – one of the LGAs visited by Channels Television crew, the exercise commenced early as electoral materials were distributed at the Police Station Field in Bori community.

Similarly, officials of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) arrived the venue of the exercise in Ikwere LGA to conduct the election.

While security operatives are also at the venues, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as those from other political parties are getting set for the exercise.

The process of the exercise in some local governments is captured in the photos below;

More to follow…