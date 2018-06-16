Wike Happy With Conduct Of Rivers LG Polls

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he is satisfied with the conduct of the local government elections conducted by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The governor spoke to journalists after participating in the exercise. His reaction came after election observers adjudged the voting process across the 23 local government areas as free and fair.

Residents of the state had gone to the polls on Saturday to elect their leaders at the local government levels.

Channels Television observed that residents of the oil-rich state came out in large numbers to participate in the exercise.