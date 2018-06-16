World Cup Group Standings After Saturday’s Matches
Here are the World Cup standings after Saturday’s Group C and Group D matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
Group B
Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group C
France 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group D
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Sunday’s fixtures
On Sunday, June 17, three matches will be played with Brazil and defending champions Germany scheduled to be in action for the first time.
Costa Rica Vs Serbia – 1 pm.
Germany Vs Mexico – 4 pm.
Brazil Vs Switzerland – 7 pm.