World Cup Group Standings After Saturday’s Matches

Here are the World Cup standings after Saturday’s Group C and Group D matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 3

Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group B

Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group C

France 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group D

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Sunday’s fixtures

On Sunday, June 17, three matches will be played with Brazil and defending champions Germany scheduled to be in action for the first time.

Costa Rica Vs Serbia – 1 pm.

Germany Vs Mexico – 4 pm.

Brazil Vs Switzerland – 7 pm.