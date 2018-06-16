World Cup Group Standings After Saturday’s Matches

Updated June 16, 2018
The World Cup winner’s trophy is seen during the 68th FIFA Congress at the Expocentre in Moscow on June 13, 2018. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

 

Here are the World Cup standings after Saturday’s Group C and Group D matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

 

Group A
Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group B
Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group C
France 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group D
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Sunday’s fixtures

On Sunday, June 17, three matches will be played with Brazil and defending champions Germany scheduled to be in action for the first time.

Costa Rica Vs Serbia – 1 pm.

Germany Vs Mexico – 4 pm.

Brazil Vs Switzerland – 7 pm.

 



