Mexico stunned holders Germany 1-0 in their opening World Cup match in Moscow on Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano fired the impressive Mexicans into a deserved 35th-minute lead and despite intense second-half pressure Germany were unable to salvage an equaliser.

Joachim Loew’s side are attempting to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain their title.

AFP