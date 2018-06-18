Germans ‘Turning Against Their Leaders’ Over Immigration, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump waded into the political crisis facing Chancellor Angela Merkel Monday, declaring that the German people were “turning against their leadership” over immigration.

“We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!” he said in a pair of tweets.

Trump’s highly intrusive comments came as Merkel was fighting to save her coalition government amid demands by her interior minister to turn back immigrants at the border.

They also came as Trump faces mounting pressure of his own to halt a widely condemned US policy of separating children from immigrant parents attempting to cross the US border.

“The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition,” he said.

“Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!”

