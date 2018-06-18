One Dead, Three Injured In Dutch Music Festival

A van slammed into pedestrians near a Dutch campsite at a huge music festival early Monday, killing one person and seriously injuring three others just hours after headline act Bruno Mars wowed tens of thousands of fans.

The four pedestrians were hit around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) Monday by the van which then fled the scene, only hours after the end of the three-day Pinkpop Festival in the southern town of Landgraaf, near the German border.

“The white van that was involved in the collision is still being sought,” police said in a statement, adding they had set up an emergency call center for information.

Police cordoned off the section of the road while an investigation is underway, and a police helicopter was deployed to take aerial shots of the crash site.

The Pinkpop festival was launched in 1970. This year as well as Mars, who closed the event on Sunday, other major bands including Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Snow Patrol and Noel Gallagher performed to sell-out crowds.

The festival has drawn around 67,000 fans a day since opening on Friday, according to the director, Jan Smeets, quoted by the Dutch news agency ANP.

The organisation said in a statement on Facebook that it was “shocked, and our thoughts are with victims and their families.”

AFP