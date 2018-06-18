PDP Defeats 65 Political Parties To Win All LGAs In Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has won all the chairmanship seats in the recently concluded local government elections, defeating the other 65 political parties that contested.

Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Retired Justice Chukwunenye Uriri while declaring the result of the election explained that all the parties which participated in the polls were captured during the election.

He added that some political parties, however, had zero votes.

Sixty-six political parties participated in the local government election, with the main opposition party pulling out after citing legal issues.

READ ALSO: Rivers Residents Vote In LG Polls

The Local Government election in Rivers State was held on Saturday, June 16, in the 23 council areas of the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in reaction to the conduct of the election expressed satisfaction.

He adjudged that the voting process across the 23 local government areas was free and fair.