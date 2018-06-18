PHOTOS: Hundreds Of Shops Razed As Fire Guts Bauchi Market

Hundreds of shops numbering close to 800 were on Monday destroyed after a massive fire outbreak at the Azare central market in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The inferno started at midnight and lasted till around 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

Although no lives were lost, the traders say goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have since mobilised for a rescue operation to avert further destruction.

READ ALSO: Fire Guts Bauchi Market, Destroys Goods Worth Millions

Police Officers have also made some arrests of persons who tried to loot the goods.

Azare central market is located directly opposite the central mosque and adjacent to the Emir’s palace.

The fire outbreak is coming barely 48 hours after the windstorm wreaked havoc on the community.

See Photos below…