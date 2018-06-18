Three Killed In London Train Accident

Updated June 18, 2018
British Transport Police officers carry evidence bags as they leave from Brixton train station in south London on June 18, 2018, following an incident on the railway lines at Loughborough Junction earlier today. Niklas HALLE’N / AFP

 

Three people died in south London after being hit by a train, police said Monday, amid reports they may have been graffiti artists.

Police said they were treating the deaths as unexplained, but media said spray paint cans were found near the bodies.

The London Evening Standard newspaper reported that the victims were men in their 20s.

“My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway,” said detective Gary Richardson.

“At this time, we are treating their deaths as unexplained as we make a number of immediate inquiries.”

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police were trying to ascertain when the incident occurred, with the possibility they were struck by a freight train overnight.

Officers were seen taking photographs of graffiti near the site, according to the Evening Standard.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “My heart goes out to the families of the three people killed.”

The bodies were spotted by tracks close to Brixton overground station during morning rush hour.

AFP



